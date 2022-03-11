Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s sales might be negatively impacted from the industry-wide supply constraint. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Also, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. However, it is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses along with solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. It is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging.”

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.20.

AMBA opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

