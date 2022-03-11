American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.