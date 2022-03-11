American International Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.49 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

