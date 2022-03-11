American International Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

