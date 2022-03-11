American International Group Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.07 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.