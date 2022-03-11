American International Group Inc. Sells 3,701 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $161,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.48 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

