American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

AOUT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.