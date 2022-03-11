American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:AVD opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
