Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.22. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 70,311 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 306,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

