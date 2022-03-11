Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.22. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 70,311 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 306,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Technology Acquisition (ATA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.