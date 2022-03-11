Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87). 90,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.49.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.