Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AMYT stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

