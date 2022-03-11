Amy Messano Sells 396 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.69 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

