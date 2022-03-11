Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) PT Set at C$1.30 by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.30 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.
ANX stock opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.
In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450 over the last ninety days.
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.