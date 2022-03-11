Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) PT Set at C$1.30 by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.30 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.

ANX stock opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450 over the last ninety days.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.