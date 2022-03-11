Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Atlas reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. Atlas has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

