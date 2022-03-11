Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

