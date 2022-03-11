Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,308,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.