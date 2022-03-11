Analysts Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report $18.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.54 million and the lowest is $17.14 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

