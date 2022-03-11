Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 119.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 67.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 8,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.