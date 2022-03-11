Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

