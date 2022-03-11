Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,193,113 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.