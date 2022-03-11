Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $45.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,265,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

