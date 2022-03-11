Analysts Set Expectations for MicroVision, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroVision in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MicroVision (Get Rating)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.