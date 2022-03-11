Analysts Set Expectations for MicroVision, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroVision in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $750.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

