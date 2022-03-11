Analyzing Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pretium Resources and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.58 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

TMC the metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.90%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

