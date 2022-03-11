Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 62,016 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andrea Electronics (ANDR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.