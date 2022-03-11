AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ lower-than-expected earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2022, pandemic-led impacts on Med Device and fall in Oncology revenues raise apprehension. Gross margin contraction does not bode well. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space, and overdependence on NanoKnife are worrying. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail. Yet, year-over-year revenue uptick and solid results by two of its GBUs in second quarter are impressive. Solid results across regions are encouraging. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is promising. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ second-quarter revenues were better than expected. Over the past year, it has outperformed its industry.”

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.