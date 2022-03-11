Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).
AAL stock opened at GBX 3,863 ($50.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,476.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,085.15. The company has a market capitalization of £51.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26).
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
