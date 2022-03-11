Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,996.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

