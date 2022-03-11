Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,228. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.67. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

