Anthony Giordano III Sells 1,767 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

