Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. 4,252,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

