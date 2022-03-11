Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

