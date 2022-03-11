Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT remained flat at $$1.68 on Friday. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

