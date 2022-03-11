Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the February 13th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APSI opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.45.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
