AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,970. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $121.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

