Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS opened at $6.76 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

