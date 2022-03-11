Aries Wealth Management Acquires 66,837 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 731.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 169,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

PXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,493. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

