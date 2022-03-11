Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,227 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,925. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.29 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

