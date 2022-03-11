Aries Wealth Management Buys 12,644 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 617.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.17. 5,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,955. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

