Aries Wealth Management Buys 44,272 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 606.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.