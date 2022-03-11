Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,711. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

