Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. 6,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,165. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.