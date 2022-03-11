Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.