Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

