Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. 40,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

