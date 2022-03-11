Arlington Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

