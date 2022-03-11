Arlington Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 27,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. 20,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average is $566.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

