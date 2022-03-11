Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,887,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $634.57. 5,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.60 and its 200-day moving average is $627.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

