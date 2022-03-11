ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.