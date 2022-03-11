Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.95. 250,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
