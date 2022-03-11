Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.