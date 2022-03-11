Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

